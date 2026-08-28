OH WOW! Silly Science Sunday
OH WOW! Silly Science Sunday
OH WOW!'s Silly Science Sunday is back for its 16th year on Sunday, September 13 from 11:00am - 4:00pm. Join the OH WOW! team and more than 30 STEAM education exhibitors for a day filled with discovery-based learning and fun. No registration required. Free festival and free parking at Covelli Centre. Visit ohwowkids.org for more details.
Wean Park and Huntington Community Alley
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science and Technology
330-744-5914
colleen@ohwowkids.org
Wean Park and Huntington Community Alley
229 E. Front St.Youngstown, Ohio 44503
330-744-5914
colleen@ohwowkids.org