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OH WOW! Silly Science Sunday

OH WOW! Silly Science Sunday

OH WOW!'s Silly Science Sunday is back for its 16th year on Sunday, September 13 from 11:00am - 4:00pm. Join the OH WOW! team and more than 30 STEAM education exhibitors for a day filled with discovery-based learning and fun. No registration required. Free festival and free parking at Covelli Centre. Visit ohwowkids.org for more details.

Wean Park and Huntington Community Alley
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science and Technology
330-744-5914
colleen@ohwowkids.org
https://ohwowkids.org/pages/silly-science-sunday
Wean Park and Huntington Community Alley
229 E. Front St.
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
330-744-5914
colleen@ohwowkids.org
https://ohwowkids.org/pages/silly-science-sunday