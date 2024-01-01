Making an IRA Qualified Charitable Deduction to WYSU

All contributions to WYSU that need to be made to a 501(c)(3) can be made through the Youngstown State University (YSU) Foundation. The YSU Foundation is classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity, and all gifts and bequests made to the station through the Foundation are fully qualified and tax-deductible. Here is the contact information for the YSU Foundation:

Youngstown State University Foundation

655 Wick Avenue

Youngstown, Ohio 44502

PH: 330.941.3211

Federal Tax ID # 34-6576610

Please be sure to indicate on the memo line of the check that the contribution is designated For WYSU-FM. This will ensure that your donation comes to the station.