WYSU Donation Premiums

$25 - BASIC MEMBERSHIP - WYSU Reusable Sticker



Display your support for WYSU with the new bumper sticker magnet! Perfect for a vehicle, fridge, or laptop.

$40 - FRIEND MEMBERSHIP - NEW ! Hand Squeeze Flashlight with Wrist Band

Shine a beam of light whenever you’re stuck in the dark with this WYSU hand squeeze LED flashlight. This flashlight never needs batteries or electrical charging!

$50 - AMP UP - Mo Ray Tumbler

Mo's Amp Up Club

Mornings? We all have our coping mechanisms. Ours? Coffee and Mo. When you support WYSU, we'll send you our Mo Ray tumbler. Let's face it, mornings are just better with Mo.

$60 Rick's After Hours Club

Rick's After Hours Club

Fan of Rick Popovich? Show off your exclusive Jazz Sofa mug, where the vibe is always cool, and the music never misses, and Rick's thoughtful curation sets the tone.

$88.50 - MEGAHERTZ - Umbrella



Show your support in style with this 42” umbrella that folds down to a handy 9.5”.

Red and black color-scheme emblazoned with the WYSU logo in white on one black panel.

$120 - SERVING YOU - WYSU Spring Cap

Sport your support with the WYSU Port&Company washed twill cap. In the new color, black with white embroidered logo.

$200 - DAY SPONSOR - Day Sponorship

Have your day on WYSU 88.5 FM radio! On the day of your choice, our

program hosts will read your message throughout the day. Celebrate a

birthday, anniversary or engagement.

$1,000 - TOWER CLUB - Any one premium

Includes standard membership privileges. If desired, select any one premium.

