WYSU Donation Premiums
- $25 - BASIC MEMBERSHIP - WYSU Reusable Sticker
Display your support for WYSU with the new bumper sticker magnet! Perfect for a vehicle, fridge, or laptop.
- $40 - FRIEND MEMBERSHIP - NEW! Hand Squeeze Flashlight with Wrist Band
Shine a beam of light whenever you’re stuck in the dark with this WYSU hand squeeze LED flashlight. This flashlight never needs batteries or electrical charging!
- $50 - AMP UP - Mo Ray Tumbler
Mo's Amp Up Club
Mornings? We all have our coping mechanisms. Ours? Coffee and Mo. When you support WYSU, we'll send you our Mo Ray tumbler. Let's face it, mornings are just better with Mo.
- $60 Rick's After Hours Club
Rick's After Hours Club
Fan of Rick Popovich? Show off your exclusive Jazz Sofa mug, where the vibe is always cool, and the music never misses, and Rick's thoughtful curation sets the tone.
- $88.50 - MEGAHERTZ - Umbrella
Show your support in style with this 42” umbrella that folds down to a handy 9.5”.
Red and black color-scheme emblazoned with the WYSU logo in white on one black panel.
- $120 - SERVING YOU - WYSU Spring Cap
Sport your support with the WYSU Port&Company washed twill cap. In the new color, black with white embroidered logo.
- $200 - DAY SPONSOR - Day Sponorship
Have your day on WYSU 88.5 FM radio! On the day of your choice, our
program hosts will read your message throughout the day. Celebrate a
birthday, anniversary or engagement.
- $1,000 - TOWER CLUB - Any one premium
Includes standard membership privileges. If desired, select any one premium.