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  • Nate Offerdahl
    Co-owner of Westside Bowl discusses its history, growth, and impact on the Youngstown community.
  • Caitlyn Santiago: In the Heights
    Jenny meets with Caitlyn Santiago, director of the Youngstown Playhouse's production of In the Heights.
  • Dr. Amy Fluker
    Reader Professor of History at YSU discusses her new book, "Haunted by Memory: Ghost Stories of the American Civil War."
  • Dr. Nicole Reyes
    Co-Medical Director at the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. E's discusses a new innovation in breast cancer operations in the U.S..
  • Paul Sracic - Korea
    Senior Fellow from the Hudson Institute, Paul Sracic, discusses the latest developments regarding the U.S. and Korea.