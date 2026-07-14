MVHS: National Ice Cream Day Open House
MVHS: National Ice Cream Day Open House
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society presents their National Ice Cream Day Open House on Sunday, July 19 from 12-4pm. This free, family-friendly event features ice cream, hands-on activities, walking tours, and the music of Exhibit-A Quartet.
Tyler History Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mahoning Valley Historical Society
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
Artist Group Info
Mahoning Valley Historical Society
education@mahoninghistory.org
Tyler History Center
325 West Federal StreetYoungstown, Ohio 44503
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org