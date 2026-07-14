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MVHS: National Ice Cream Day Open House

MVHS: National Ice Cream Day Open House

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society presents their National Ice Cream Day Open House on Sunday, July 19 from 12-4pm. This free, family-friendly event features ice cream, hands-on activities, walking tours, and the music of Exhibit-A Quartet.

Tyler History Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Mahoning Valley Historical Society
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
Mahoning Valley Historical Society

Artist Group Info

Mahoning Valley Historical Society
education@mahoninghistory.org
www.mahoninghistory.org
Tyler History Center
325 West Federal Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
www.mahoninghistory.org