Amateur Radio Field Day

Hosted by the Struthers Regional Operators of Amateur Radio (ROAR), the annual event begins Saturday at 2 P.M. and goes until Sunday, June 28, at 2 P.M.; the event is free and open to the public. Field Day looks to inform the public on the importance and efficacy of amateur radio during disasters and public service events. See live demonstrations of radio communications, emergency preparedness, setting up emergency communications off grid, showcasing antennas, radios, trailers, campers, etc. and talking around the world for over 24 hours! Meet Struthers ROAR members and learn how they support the city of Struthers and the surrounding region. Also, food and drink, safety forces day, fundraiser raffle, and more are available at this event.