Kids Read Now partners with two pantries for Miami County book distributions

The Troy-based nonprofit, Kids Read Now, is partnering with The New Path, Inc.’s food pantries to offer age-appropriate books at family distributions.

Kids Read Now has historically worked with local groups and school districts to get books into the hands of kids between the ages of kindergarten and fifth grade, said William Lutz, executive director of New Path.

"They reached out to us trying to look for new ways to get materials into the hands of children and so we were happy to work with them to do that," he said.

According to Lutz, this program ensures that kids who are too old for the Dolly Parton Imagination library can still receive free reading materials over the summer.

"One of the things that Kids Read Now really is trying to drive home is that there is a huge drop-off in educational attainment during the summer months," he said. "They call it the 'summer slide' and Kids Read Now is really there to help kind of pick that summer slide up."

The New Path, Inc., will offer paperback books and activities during regular pantry hours while supplies last through September.

Lutz said its pantries have seen more than 6,000 visits this year alone across two locations.

"We have an expectation where they sign in to receive services. We will ask them questions on, you know, 'Who are you? Where do you live? How many people are in your household?'" he said. "And then if we identify families that have children within that age group, we will distribute a book to them right there."

This partnership was founded to promote education and provide easier access to reading materials for families in need. The books cover a variety of topics including traditional stories, science, nature and more.

“It's no secret. The way out of poverty for many families is education," Lutz said. "And this is a way that we can help improve that.”

The cost of expanding pantry services was relatively low — about $200 dollars, which was covered entirely by New Path.

“We knew the benefit and the value to our families. So we're just like, ‘You know, we're gonna cover this cost and we're going to give it a shot,'" Lutz said.

He said New Path continues to serve the community with the help of its donors but the uncertainty so many food pantries face with cuts to federal funding have made an impact on how they operate.

"That's been a bit of a challenge too," Lutz said. "It's hard to figure out the supply chains that we've relied on to get food into the hands of those that need it the most."

He said families in need are not the only community members that New Path serves in Miami County. A majority of the food pantry visits are often from seniors or those age 60 and over.

"We've been so busy just taking care of the families that we already have, it's becoming more of a challenge," Lutz said.

Pantry hours at the Tipp City location are Mondays 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Its Piqua location is open Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

More information about New Path pantries and services is available at newpathserves.org.