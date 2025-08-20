'Instant hero' Flacco returns to win QB competition, start Week 1 for Browns

Two years after becoming an unlikely hero in Cleveland, Joe Flacco is back as the Browns starting quarterback. Head coach Kevin Stefanski this week named the 40-year-old the starter for their season opener at home against Cincinnati.

After starting out with five quarterbacks on the roster, Flacco was the only one who did not miss time during training camp because of an injury.

Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto reflects on Flacco’s first stint in Cleveland in 2023, when starter Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

“(Flacco) is brought in on a Tuesday in the middle of November for a tryout," Pluto said. "Joe, who had been waiting for months for somebody to call, (and he) finally gets a call. It comes from Cleveland, and he has to try out. Flacco ends up starting, and they won four of their last five games with Flacco starting. They make the playoffs, and Cleveland suddenly, remember, was ‘Wacko for Flacco,’” Pluto said.

Flacco became an instant hero in Cleveland and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. The next year, 2024, the Browns did not bring him back.

“ The Browns will never say this, (but) they decide, ‘No, we're not gonna do that' because they know the minute (Deshaun) Watson throws an interception or something, fans will start chanting for Flacco, and we in the media will say the same," Pluto said. "So, they don't sign him."

The team went 3-14 in 2024, as Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

“And of course they have no quarterback,” Pluto said. “So here we are. It's two years later and Joe Flacco is now on a second tour of duty with the Browns.”

The Browns entered training camp with four quarterbacks competing for the job. Two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, along with Kenny Pickett and Flacco.

Gabriel, who missed the preseason opener at Carolina on Aug. 8 because of a hamstring strain, played the first half against Philadelphia on Aug. 16. In five series, he completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards.

Pickett, who was considered Flacco's main competition, has not been a full participant in a practice since July 26 with a hamstring injury.

And Sanders, who was impressive in his preseason debut, suffered an oblique injury during practice last week.

Pluto believed Flacco would be the starter all along.

“The Browns (first) six opponents have a combined record of 71-41, which is why I'm glad they're starting Flacco,” he said.

Going forward, Pluto believes the Browns have options.

“Deshaun Watson's had two Achilles surgeries, so I believe he'll be on the injured list all season," Pluto said. "As of now, I think they'll open the season with these four on the roster. One of them could end up on the injury list. Later on, they could end trading somebody."

And, Pluto said the Browns usually use three to five quarterbacks each season, so it’s likely fans will get a chance to see some of the others play.

The final preseason game is in Cleveland Saturday afternoon against the L.A. Rams. Some starters are expected to play. The regular season begins Sept. 7.