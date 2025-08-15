© 2025 88.5 FM WYSU
Ohio bald eagle population grows, 36% more active nests found

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
An adult bald eagle feeds its grey, fuzzy chick. They are sitting in a large nest made of sticks.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
/
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
A bald eagle feeds its chick in a nest in Ohio.

Ohio's bald eagle population continues to grow.

The state has 964 confirmed active bald eagle nests, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

This year the state held a complete nest census, in which every bald eagle nest is counted.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife says the number of active eagle nests in Ohio grew 36% since the last census in 2020.

Active nests were counted as those with an incubating eagle, eggs, or eaglets present.

The state says this census is the most complete picture possible of the breeding bald eagle population.

The bald eagle was once an endangered species, with only four nesting pairs in Ohio in 1979.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007, and from Ohio’s list in 2012, which the state attributed to hard work and ongoing conservation efforts.
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
