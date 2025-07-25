RTA helps high school students with 'How to Ride' classes

Dayton’s RTA has 20 fixed bus routes — a valuable asset for some local high school students.

"We want our riders to have the tools to be able to ride RTA with confidence," said Kristi Newton, RTA's communications and community relations manager.

RTA will hold two classes on Aug. 5 explaining what riders need to know — from planning a trip, to paying for it and the rules passengers are expected to follow while on the bus.

"You can plan your trip on our website, iRideRTA.org. You could plan your trips using Google or by using the transit app," said Newton. "Whatever tool feels most comfortable, we'll teach all of them."

Riders can pay online, using the RTA app or a reloadable Tapp Pay card. According to Newton, one nice feature is fare capping.

"Each ride is $2.20 on a fixed route, but you never pay more than $4.50 a day. So once you hit $4.50 a day, you ride the rest of the day and you don't pay any more fare," said Newton. "You still tap your card, but nothing's coming out of your account."

On average, the Greater Dayton RTA provides six million rides per year.

The first class on Aug. 5 begins at 11 a.m. The second session is at 6 p.m.

Both will be held in the multipurpose room at the Wright Stop Plaza on South Main Street.

People are encouraged to register at RTA’s website.

