Cleveland Guardians fans share thoughts on Trump's call to restore former name

Cleveland Guardians fans have mixed reactions to President Trump’s suggestion that the team go back to its old name.

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday encouraging the team, as well as the Washington Commanders, to revert to their old names.

“The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” Trump wrote. “There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen.”

Cleveland resident Brian Tidwell, who was shopping at the Guardians store at Progressive Field Monday, said Trump should redirect his attention to the city’s needs.

“I think [he’s] worrying about the wrong stuff in Cleveland right now,” Tidwell said. “Like, fix the potholes. Do some stuff that really [affects] the Clevelanders—not the name. I don’t think he should change it back, we all adopted the Guardians now so, I think [he’s] just worrying about everything but what he should be worrying about.”

Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media Cleveland resident Brian Tidwell stands outside the Cleveland Guardians Team Shop at Progressive Field on July 21, 2025. Tidwell believes there are bigger concerns in Cleveland than the name of the city's baseball team, such as its education system, the roads and healthcare.

John Dimitroff from Anderson, Indiana, who was also at the Guardians store, likes the idea of the name change, he said.

“[We've] got a lot of fans that still love the Indians — I do, still do,” Dimitroff said.

Trump’s statement comes four years after the team rebranded as the Cleveland Guardians, in response to longstanding criticism of the use of Native American names and imagery.

Tidwell believes the timing of Trump’s post generated controversy to distract from the city’s real issues, he said.

“He’s almost like the first social media president,” he said. “It’s almost like to cause controversy—click baits and things like that. [There’s] so much other stuff, especially in Cleveland, that we need to fix and change.”

Similarly, Dimitroff said although he’s positive towards the name change, he believes Trump’s statement shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“I think Trump comes off the wall with whatever he thinks the moment he’s thinking of something,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a big deal—I mean he wants to change the Washington Redskins back to their original name... I think it’s just to stir the pot.”

In a meeting with reporters Sunday, Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti indicated he doesn’t plan to change the name.

"We've gotten the opportunity to build the brand as the Guardians over the last four years and are excited about the future," said Antonetti.