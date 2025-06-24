Where to watch things that go boom in the night! Northeast Ohio's Fourth of July fireworks and more
Making plans for the Fourth of July? There is no shortage of opportunities for citizens across Northeast Ohio to celebrate the 249th birthday of the United States.
Whether you're looking for classic fireworks or a different kind of celebration, each of 22 counties in Northeast Ohio have a variety of options to celebrate the holiday.
In the list below, you’ll find a vast assortment of options for celebrating the Fourth of July across Northeast Ohio.
All events are on July 4, unless otherwise noted. Please check the links to confirm dates and times.
This story will be periodically updated.
Ashland County
Wifflefest XXVI
Southview Grace Brethren Church
Wiffleball tournament; High School level (July 3, 5 p.m.), Adult (July 4, 10 a.m.), Elementary (July 5, 10 a.m.) and Middle School (July 5, 4 p.m.).
4th of July Fireworks
Freer Field
The firework display, beginning at 9:45 p.m., can be observed from the designated viewing area on Freer Field and in the surrounding neighborhoods. You can listen live on WRDL and WNCO.
Ashtabula County
Geneva on the Lake's annual 4th of July fireworks display
Geneva On the Lake strip
This fireworks display will take place on the Geneva-On-The-Lake Municipal Golf Course. Festivities will include bounce houses, food trucks, and a pre-firework show concert. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
4th of July flea market
Jennie Munger Memorial Museum, Geneva-on-the-Lake
This flea market is a unique opportunity for antique collectors and history enthusiasts to purchase rare items from a variety of local vendors. The market runs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Carroll County
Fourth Of July Celebration
Carroll County Farm Museum
This celebration, the largest in Carroll County, will begin at 4 p.m. with food and live entertainment. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Columbiana County
Fireworks at Firestone
Firestone Park, Columbiana
This event is run by a group of Columbiana County residents. It consists of a full day of fun, beginning with pickleball at 8:15 a.m. The fireworks themselves will start at 10 p.m.
Coshocton County
July 3rd Fireworks at the Coshocton Fairgrounds
Coshocton County Fairgrounds
This display will take place at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds in the center of Coshocton. It will begin at dusk.
Cuyahoga County
Grindstone Festival
Coe Lake Park, Berea
At Berea’s Coe Lake Park, there will be paddleboat rides, live music, of course, a display over the lake itself, which will begin at dusk.
Light Up the Lake
Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Cleveland
Festivities in Downtown’s Voinovich Park will begin at 5 p.m. and will include face painting, balloon animals and music. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
July 4th Pool Party
Thornton Park Pool, Shaker Heights
This summer celebration will take place at Shaker Heights’ Thornton Park Pool, from 1-5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Erie County
Light Up the Point
Cedar Point Beach
This July 4 & 5 display is located within the Cedar Point Park itself, on Cedar Point Beach. Tickets are limited for the 10 p.m. display.
Geauga County
Auburn and Bainbridge
Kenston High School
This event will take place on July 5. Alongside the fireworks display at dusk, there will be live music, food trucks, face painting and bounce houses.
Village of Middlefield
Yoder Brothers Sports Park
Enjoy this July 3 fireworks display from the village of Middlefield.
Harrison County
Tappan Lake Park Fireworks
Tappan Lake Park
This display will be launched from the Tappan Lake Park Swim Beach at 10 p.m. It can be viewed on land or on the water.
Huron County
Norwalk's 4th of July Fireworks
Huron County Fairgrounds
This display begins at dusk. The grandstands of the fairground will be closed, but attendees can use the parking lot to observe the show.
Lake County
Independence Day Celebration 2025
Mentor Civic Amphitheater
The City of Mentor’s July 4th celebration will feature a performance from Journey tribute band Escape, followed by a 25-minute fireworks display. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort on the amphitheater lawn.
Lorain County
Annual Independence Day Fireworks Display
Mile-Long Pier
This show, sponsored by the Lorain Port and Finance Authority, will be launched from Mile-Long Pier and will begin at 10 p.m. The display will be visible from the areas surrounding the pier as well.
Mahoning County
Food Trucks and Fireworks & Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony
Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
This event will feature the induction of five local boxers into the Youngstown Walk of Fame. In addition to the fireworks, there will be live music and food trucks. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Medina County
Independence Day Parade, Music and Fireworks
Mill Stream Park, Valley City
This all-day event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Depot Museum with a parade. Festivities will continue throughout the day; a DJ will play from 6-9 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dusk in Mill Stream Park.
Portage County
July 4th Fireworks
W. Pioneer Trail, but best views at Kiwanis-Moore Park
These fireworks will be shot from W. Pioneer Trail but are best viewed from Aurora’s Kiwanis-Moore Park. They begin at dusk, and the surrounding roads will be closed at 9:30 p.m.
Richland County
Light up the Valley
120 Hines Avenue
Bellville’s Independence Day celebrations will begin at noon on June 29 and last until 11 p.m. Included are performances from musicians Kevin Conway and Emily Raff and an opportunity for car enthusiasts to show off their rides with a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. The day culminates with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Stark County
Alliance Community Fireworks
Silver Park
This display in Alliance is less than two miles from the intersection of Stark, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, making it ideal for those in the area. The fireworks will begin at dusk in Silver Park.
Summit County
Heart of Akron Festival
Lock 3 & 4
This four-day event, July 3-5, in downtown Akron will feature many musicians, food vendors and art. Fireworks are July 4 at 9:45 p.m. rain or shine.
Trumbull County
Newton Falls 4th of July Parade and Weekend
West Broad Street, Newton Falls
This small-town celebration includes a parade at 10 a.m., DJ Big B in the Beer Tent at 5 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Tuscarawas County
City of New Philadelphia Gigantic Fireworks Display
Tuscora Park Practice Field
This event is scheduled for July 5th. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. and last half an hour.
Wayne County
Wooster 4th of July Fireworks
Wooster Soccer Fields
This July 4th celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday. There will be food, entertainment, and a fireworks display at 10 p.m. featuring a large fireball.