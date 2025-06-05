Ohio State University removes LGBTQ+ website, citing Ohio Senate Bill 1 provision

Ohio State University took down its LGBTQ+ website before Pride Month began, citing a state law that doesn't go into effect until late June.

OSU spokesman Ben Johnson confirmed the university removed the website last week as part of the ongoing transition and review, which included shutting down the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Center for Belonging and Social Change. Johnson cited Senate Bill 1 as the reason for deactivating the website, which is a state law that overhauls higher education in Ohio and targets diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities in the state.

An archived version of the website shows exactly what was provided to anyone who could visit the website.

The website had informational tabs on community and university events both during and outside of LGBTQ+ Pride Month; policies for transgender students at OSU; a support tab for people to learn about coming out as LGBTQ+; pronouns and more; a health and wellness tab with resources for sexual and mental health; and a section on programs and courses at OSU and resources for allies.

None of the website's resources were explicitly denied to heterosexual students or students who identify as their assigned gender at birth. For example, the tab on sexual health provided tips that any student could utilize about condoms, HIV prevention and more.

Tabs that gave information on coming out as LGBTQ+ or about pronouns or gender transition could be used as an informational resource for any student regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

Johnson defended the decision in an email to WOSU. He said Ohio State supports all students in response to a question about whether this decision will harm LGBTQ+ students in particular.

"Ohio State has a long history of welcoming individuals from all backgrounds, every community in the state, and across the nation and globe. That has not changed, and it will not change," Johnson said.

Stonewall Columbus Executive Director Densil Porteous disagreed, saying this will hurt the LGBTQ+ community. Porteous told WOSU the university had a choice and many believe the university made the wrong decision.

"Yes, (Ohio State) had a choice. Ultimately, there was a choice as to whether or not we want to do this now or do this later, as to if we want do this at all," Porteous said. "And I think the choice was made and it's not been a good choice. And the reflection that we're seeing in the community is just that. That they shouldn't have made the choice that they did and they shouldn't done it as early as they did."

Porteous said LGBTQ+ students will feel like they've been erased or that there's no support for them in a very public way because of this decision and the state laws OSU says is forcing them to take down this resource.

Ohio State already faced criticism and protests for shutting down its DEI offices. Protestors argued the university was complying too early.

Johnson specifically cited Ohio Revised Code Section 3345.88 and the Trump administration's executive orders regarding DEI. That section of Ohio Revised Code from Senate Bill 1 goes into effect on June 27 and says "with respect to every position, policy, program, and activity, each state institution of higher education shall do both of the following":



"Treat all faculty, staff, and students as individuals, hold every individual to equal standards, and provide those individuals with equality of opportunity, with regard to those individuals' race, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression;"

"Provide no advantage or disadvantage to faculty, staff, or students on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression in admissions, hiring, promotion, tenuring, or workplace conditions."

The law does not explicitly prohibit a resource or website from being created and maintained that could provide information to LGBTQ+ students. The main image at the top of the page says the website is a "one stop resource" for all LGBTQ+ students and allies.

WOSU asked Johnson for more information about the university's legal justification for removing the website. He said in an email the university legally considers a website a position, policy, program or activity under the law, but did not elaborate further. Johnson said in the university's reading, a website like this is prohibited and would violate the law.

"Programs and activities that are for or intended to primarily benefit a specified group, where the primary goal is to reach a specific group, or where members of specific groups are intended to apply are not permitted and are in the process of being reviewed by the university for compliance with state and federal law and guidance," Johnson said.

Ohio State did not lobby against Senate Bill 1 and has not joined efforts to push back against the law or President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Johnson said the decision was not unilateral, but rather decided by a Senate Bill 1 implementation committee with representatives from multiple units across Ohio State’s campuses, and various offices and university community groups.

This included the University Senate through its faculty leaders and its Government Affairs committee; college and regional campus curricular and associate deans; the Research Security Governance Board; the university’s Faculty Ombudsperson; and the University Policy Review Committee, which includes representatives from all policy-owning offices, University Senate, the Wexner Medical Center and regional campuses.

The decision comes at the same time the state and federal governments are cracking down on DEI initiatives and putting forward laws aimed at attacking LGBTQ+ people.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told news media his department intentionally removed the name of Harvey Milk, an LGBTQ+ civil rights activist, from a U.S. Navy ship during Pride Month.

Senate Bill 1 does go into effect during Pride Month, but Porteous said he doesn't think OSU made the decision to take down the website during Pride Month with malicious intent.

"I'm going to give the benefit of the doubt to people who are running the university to say potentially again, it was a timing issue or it was staffing thing," Porteous said.

Porteous said Hegseth's actions are an intentional act as the LGBTQ+ community and its allies head into Pride Month to ensure that people are seeing the erasure that's happening. He said he hopes OSU's decision was not made in a negative vein.

Porteous also said OSU is under a lot of pressure to comply with these laws because of funding given by the state and federal government.

"It does sort of cause some harm to those students who are looking to apply to the university or who are still there. So (Ohio State) may still be impacted in the bottom line anyway... if people are gonna start to transfer out of the college or people are going to stop giving money to the university. You know, there are side effects to their actions," Porteous said.

Johnson said OSU is working to take the work and resources provided by the now-closed Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Center for Belonging and Social Change to open the new Buckeye Commons and the recently opened Monda Student Resource Center.

Johnson said these centers and groups will expand existing services for all students.

"The Buckeye Commons will serve as a centralized, student-focused hub designed to deliver comprehensive support services related to academic performance, career and post-graduate outcomes, student engagement, health and well-being, learning, growth and development, retention, graduation, and persistence. Our commitment remains steadfast: to provide all students with the tools, resources and inclusive spaces they need to thrive personally, academically and professionally," Johnson said.

Johnson said OSU's goal is to cultivate a strong sense of belonging and connection for every student.

"While the structure of support may evolve, our commitment remains steadfast: to provide all students with the tools, resources and inclusive spaces they need to thrive personally, academically and professionally," Johnson said.