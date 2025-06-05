Ohio native, civil rights leader Jim Obergefell reflects on the future of marriage equality

It's been 10 years since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which affirmed the right to same-sex marriage across the United States.

The lead plaintiff in that case was Sandusky, Ohio native Jim Obergefell, who went to court to have his marriage to his late husband, John Arthur, recognized by the state.

Today, polls show most Americans think same-sex marriage should be legal.

But Republican leaders at the federal level and in several states are now pushing to roll back LGBTQ+ protections.

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have both stated they think the Obergefell decision should be revisited.

Jim Obergefell shared his perspectives on the future of marriage equality with WOSU's Matthew Rand.

Matthew Rand: I want to start our conversation by just getting your sense of the current political climate. Based on conversations I'm having with my friends who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, I gather things are feeling bleak right now. How are you staying positive?

Jim Obergefell: Well, I have to agree, yes, things feel bleak. Queer people are terrified at what's happening in our country. From attacks on marriage equality to the terrible attacks on the trans community, there's a lot happening that has us rightfully worried. The only way I keep myself going, keep myself motivated, is reminding myself of just how much things have changed. I think back to my childhood. When I came out in 1992, when I went to [the University of Cincinnati] in 1984, things were entirely different between then and now.

We have made a lot of progress and I have to remind myself of that to give myself some hope. And I also just know that there are millions of people out there who believe in equality for the queer community. There are countless people out there fighting in any way they can to make sure that the progress we've made isn't lost. So those are the things that I really focus on to give myself some hope and to keep fighting because every kid deserves to grow up in a world where they have a future, where they are protected, respected and where they can be who they are.

Matthew Rand: I think a lot of younger people out there might be too young to remember life before the Obergefell decision. Do you think there's a generational divide out there with younger members of the LGBTQ+ community, and what's your advice for those younger folks coming up in this current climate?

Jim Obergefell: I don't know if I would call it a generational divide, but I look at it in two ways. One, queer kids are growing up in a world where marriage is just a possibility for them. It has been for 10 years. It's just normal for them, and they've seen other progress. They're living and existing in a world where things are better. And that's what any activist wants. We want to make the world better for those who come after us. So, I'm thrilled that they are growing up in that.

What I ask younger generations to do is to make sure you're trying to understand and learn our history, to understand just how much work has been done by people in the past—the people who risked everything—and understand what is at risk, because only by really knowing where we've come from can you gain a full understanding of what we stand to lose. So, learn your history. Don't be content in thinking what I enjoy today, I'm going to have tomorrow. There's no guarantee on that.

Matthew Rand: I know you're not a legal expert, certainly I'm not either, but I imagine you're in regular contact with folks who are. What are you hearing in those conversations about the future of this? Could the Supreme Court end up stripping away some of these protections?

Jim Obergefell: Pretty much consistently I'm hearing from people within and without the legal community that the expectation, unfortunately, is that the Supreme Court will revisit Obergefell and likely overturn it. And that's just, that's devastating. And not because it's my name, but because it is taking away a right that we have enjoyed for 10 years. And it's taking away what future that kids rely on.

I'm hearing a lot of concern about that. But also, just this reminder that we have got to work together and that's working together for everyone within the queer community—not just those who look like us—and working together for all marginalized communities. And that's really what I'm seeing, just a continued focus and reminder that we can't do this on our own. We have to work with each other and for each other, all marginalized communities, and with our allies. So that's the focus that I keep hearing is, let's work together. Let's not be focused just on the people who look most like us.