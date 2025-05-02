The Ohio REAL ID deadline is May 7. Here's what that means

Starting on May 7, Ohioans will need to show a REAL-ID compliant driver's license or a passport to get through security at the airport or to enter a federal building.

Here’s what to know and how to obtain one.

What is a REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act of 2005 is finally taking effect following two decades of delays. Born out of the post-Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, residents will need REAL IDs to access federal buildings and other locations and travel by air, among other things, said Charlie Norman, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles registrar.

“Essentially what the REAL ID Act says is that states can issue driver's licenses and IDs, but if they want their residents to be able to use those credentials for certain federally regulated tasks, things like air travel or getting them to certain federal buildings or military bases, they have to be REAL ID compliant and federally compliant,” Norman said. “What that means for the customer is essentially, you have to bring in some additional documentation to prove your identity.”

To get a REAL ID, people must provide documents that prove their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security Number, Ohio residence and documentation of citizenship or legal presence. Click here to see a list of acceptable documents.

Why is the deadline May 7?

Ohio has kicked the can down the road, but starting May 7 the federal government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005.

“Different states have done this differently,” said Norman. “Some states require you to get a REAL ID driver's license and that's the only credential they offer. In Ohio, you have an option: You can get the REAL ID credential, or you can still get the standard credential. There's no difference in cost between the two. We didn't want cost to be a barrier to people getting the ID credentials they need.”

The federal government has moved the deadline back over the years as states were not ready. All 50 states offer REAL ID, and “I can tell you back in 2019, when the first deadline was coming up, that was not the case,” Norman noted, adding states such as Texas and Georgia only offer the REAL ID option.

What happens if I don’t get a REAL ID?

People will not be able to use a standard driver's license alone to fly starting on May 7.

“For instance, at TSA checkpoints and airports, you will have to have a REAL ID, a compliant ID, driver's license or a U.S. Passport or another acceptable document in order to get through a TSA checkpoint,” Norman says.

Those with a passport or other proper form of identification with a standard license will also allow those who don't have a REAL ID to travel by plane.

In Ohio, people will still be able to use their standard IDs to prove their identity for things like buying alcohol, obtaining social services or registering to vote, according to the BMV.

How can I get the ID?

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will have extended hours on Saturday, leading up to the deadline. People have to go in person to get a REAL ID if they don’t have one already. Once you bring in the documents and complete the process, you will not have to repeat the process again.

“We tell folks two things to make your process smoother. The first is to go to our website. We have an interactive document checklist there to walk you through what documents you need and what documents you have, and which of those five elements they will cover,” Norman said. “People that use that checklist come a lot better prepared and have the documents they need and don't have to come again. But the other thing is we really recommend people use our online queuing tool that's also on our website. It's called get-in-line online.”

The queuing tool has saved Ohioans about 700,000 hours of in-office wait time since 2019, according to Norman. A person essentially saves their spot in line, which saves time and hassle for all involved.

When will I get my ID?

Your newly issued REAL ID won’t be issued over the counter when you go to renew your license or obtain the ID.

“Another federal guideline for REAL ID compliance is this model called central issuance. You're not issuing a credential over the counter,” Norman said. “It does get mailed to you, but your actual card will come seven to ten business days later in a plain, unmarked white envelope.”

While you wait for the newly issued ID, customers are provided an over-the-counter interim paper document stating you've applied for and been approved for a REAL ID.