Akron school board votes to accept resignation of superintendent Michael Robinson

The Akron Board of Education voted Monday to accept the resignation of embattled Superintendent Michael Robinson after an investigation found credible numerous allegations that he had bullied staff and created a toxic work environment.

Robinson, who’s been on the job for less than two years, will receive a payout of $200,000 in exchange for releasing any legal claims against the district.

Robinson was the district’s third superintendent in the last five years. The board appointed longtime district employee Mary Outley as interim superintendent after placing Robinson on leave after an April 15 meeting.

Board Members Barbara Sykes, Gregory Harrison and Rene Molenaur declined to vote for the resignation agreement due to what Sykes called the high cost of the agreement, at a time when the district is struggling financially. The final vote was 4-3.

"To break our policies, to violate our policies, one (Robinson) who should have been enforcing the policies, I absolutely cannot do this,” Sykes said.

The investigation relied on interviews with 16 current and former employees and an unnamed number of other witnesses. It described Robinson as a vindictive person who berated others for perceived slights, who said he was religiously "anointed" and failed to recognize that his leadership style caused harm.

In interviews with investigators, Robinson denied allegations his leadership and communication styles were offensive or that he retaliated against employees. He said staff was not accustomed to being held to high standards and stated the teachers union and media conspired to publish negative stories about him.

Ideastream Public Media has been unable to contact him independently.

Board Member Harrison said the investigation revealed serious issues with Robinson's judgment.

"The whole report was not anonymous," Harrison said. "Dr. Robinson called our kids 'ghetto.' That's something he admitted to in the report... Dr. Robinson made dispararging remarks about a board member's children. Children, which we know typically is off limits."

Harrison was referencing the investigation report, with a witness reporting alleged threatening statements made about Board Member Rene Molenaur, who reported concerns about Robinson's behavior last year.

"This witness reported Dr. Robinson saying, 'She better watch out, she has kids.' When questioned about this during his interview, Dr. Robinson admitted saying, to Dr. Molenaur herself, that if Dr. Molenaur 'doesn’t live long enough' that her 'children, and her children’s children' will reap what she (Dr. Molenaur) sows."

Board Chair Carla Jackson said the cost of the payout to Robinson increased significantly after a document was leaked to the press explaining the district's strategy to fire or seek Robinson's resignation. However, she noted Robinson had roughly $900,000 in salary left in his contract if he were to be paid out his remaining contract.

Robinson was controversial during his time at the district, especially with regard to the Akron Education Association, the teachers union. The union filed unfair labor practices against Robinson and the administration frequently and accused him of attempting to bust the union.

As the board was moving to adjourn the meeting after accepting Robinson's resignation, board member Diana Autry made a motion to appoint Mary Outley as the new superintendent. Outley was named interim superintendent by the board on April 15 after it placed Robinson on paid leave. Sykes, who was a no vote on the resignation payout to Robinson, said that the selection of the next superintendent was a decision that deserved more thought, but ultimately the board voted 4-3 to make Outley the next superintendent, pending its approval of a contract.

The board's next regularly scheduled meeting is on May 12.