West Side Market glow up coming. Check out the new designs

The nonprofit that operates Cleveland's West Side Market released new renderings of planned improvements to the more than 100-year-old market in Ohio City.

In 2023, the market released a master plan, which included expansion plans like a commercial kitchen, event spaces and a prepared food hall.

Construction on the approximately $70 million renovation is slated to begin in mid-May, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The market is among the most visited Cleveland attractions. More than 800,000 people visit a year, 46% of whom live in the city.

Funding for the project will come from a mix of public, private and philanthropic sources, according to the Cleveland Public Market Corporation, the nonprofit that runs the market. The city, which owns the market, has pledged $20 million as of 2024.

Last week the project was awarded $28 million package of tax credits towards the market transformation, according to Cleveland.com.