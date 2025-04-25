© 2025 88.5 FM WYSU
West Side Market glow up coming. Check out the new designs

Ideastream Public Media | By Abbey Marshall
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
Balcony
1 of 7  — West Side Market_DLR Group_Balcony.jpg
Group balcony
DLR Group
The courtyard
2 of 7  — West Side Market_DLR Group_Courtyard.jpg
The courtyard
DLR Group
Teaching kitchen
3 of 7  — West Side Market_DLR Group_Teaching Kitchen.jpg
Teaching kitchen
DLR Group
Teaching kitchen
4 of 7  — West Side Market_DLR Group_Teaching Kitchen (1).jpg
Teaching kitchen
DLR Group
Event space
5 of 7  — West Side Market_DLR Group_Event Space.jpg
Event space
DLR Group
North arcade
6 of 7  — West Side Market_DLR Group_North Arcade.jpg
North arcade
DLR Group
East arcade
7 of 7  — West Side Market_DLR Group_East Arcade.jpg
East arcade
DLR Group

The nonprofit that operates Cleveland's West Side Market released new renderings of planned improvements to the more than 100-year-old market in Ohio City.

In 2023, the market released a master plan, which included expansion plans like a commercial kitchen, event spaces and a prepared food hall.

Construction on the approximately $70 million renovation is slated to begin in mid-May, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The market is among the most visited Cleveland attractions. More than 800,000 people visit a year, 46% of whom live in the city.

Funding for the project will come from a mix of public, private and philanthropic sources, according to the Cleveland Public Market Corporation, the nonprofit that runs the market. The city, which owns the market, has pledged $20 million as of 2024.

Last week the project was awarded $28 million package of tax credits towards the market transformation, according to Cleveland.com.

Abbey Marshall
Abbey Marshall covers Cleveland-area government and politics for Ideastream Public Media.
