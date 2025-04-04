What's new at Progressive Field? Cleveland Guardians prioritize 'social experience' with renovations

Cleveland Guardians games at Progressive Field aren’t just for diehard fans. While some attendees stay in their seats to closely watch the action, others say they enjoy the socializing experience the ballpark provides.

On Friday, the Guardians unveiled stadium renovations that prioritize the latter, said Christy Corfias, Vice President of Business and Strategy.

“We heard a lot of feedback as we were going through this. People wanted a place to eat and drink that was away from their seats,” Corfias said. “They wanted to spend time with their friends, and taking the baseball game as a more social experience.”

Among the changes is the new Terrace District, located at the new Meijer Left Field Gate entrance. It includes the Keybank North Coast Social, which offers semi-private, open-air Terrace Box seating.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media A sample of the new food offerings at Progressive Field including turkey leg drumsticks.

Upstairs, visitors can eat and drink at the new Terrace Hall food court-style dining area.

Fans can rent out the lounges at the North Coast Social on a game-by-game basis or for the entire season, Corfias said.

“It has an all-inclusive club area; super hip,” Corfias said. “We’re really excited for fans to see it because I think it's going to be a really big surprise to them.”

While North Coast Social requires a special ticket, anyone can enjoy Terrace Hall, she added.

Terrace Hall is similar to the popular Corner Bar at the right field gate, Corfias said. It offers by indoor and outdoor seating and bars, she said.

“It was a big opportunity for us to reimagine Progressive Field, and I think the thing that we are most excited about was offering a different experience for everyone,” Corfias said. “What we heard from the fans is that they want to experience baseball in their own special way, so we've got multiple different spaces that allow baseball to sort of be the experience you're looking for.”

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media A sample of the new foods at Progressive Field including a Mozzarella Sandwich with garlic bread as the bun.

The ballpark also unveiled new specialty food items for this season, including the Guardian Burger, created in partnership with Gunselman’s Tavern, at the Burger Stand; Spicy Pepperoni Flatbread at Market Garden; "Big Mozz" mozzarella stick sandwiches, fried bologna sandwiches, turkey leg drumsticks and fried pickles at Terrace Hall.

The Guardians also unveiled renovations to the Team Store, which includes a new open floor plan and new collections from 47Brand, Pro Standard and Terez.

Fans can check out all of the new features starting Tuesday, April 8 when the Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is 4:10 p.m.