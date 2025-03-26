It's Opening Day, Cincinnati!

It's not officially baseball season until Cincinnati throws a parade!

The 106th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade steps off at noon Thursday with former Reds third baseman Chris Sabo serving as grand marshal. Sabo led the Reds in home runs, doubles and runs scored during the 1990 World Series Championship season. He was an All-Star in his first season and is one of only eight players in Reds history to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

WVXU Rosie ready for Opening Day in 2019.

There are 160 entrants in this year's parade, including a float with Cincinnati's Olympic athletes, members of the Zapp Band, The Charms (of Otis Williams and The Charms) and 16 marching bands — that includes nearly 1,500 students/musicians.

The parade starts at noon, with the Reds' first pitch against the San Francisco Giants at 4:10 p.m.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU The Wilberforce University Hounds of Sound participating in the 2023 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

Groups like the University of Cincinnati Bearcat Bands and the Wilberforce University Hounds of Sound will entertain the thousands of fans expected to line the parade route along Race and Fifth streets. The parade steps off from Findlay Market and travels down Race Street, where it hangs a left on Fifth all the way to the Taft Theatre.

For equestrian fans, this year's parade features 12 horse units totaling 50 to 60 horses — the largest number of horse units to date. And — fun fact alert! — no entry can be taller than 14 feet because of overhead electrical lines.

WVXU The 2019 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

At Great American Ball Park, Hunter Greene is expected to start on the mound for the Redlegs — that marks 27 consecutive seasons in which a right-handed pitcher has opened the season for Cincinnati, according to MLB.com. It's the longest such active streak in Major League Baseball.

Visit Cincy and meetNKY say visitor spending increases during the Opening Day weekend. The groups report visitor spending went up 9.2% during the Opening Day period in 2024, compared to the prior month’s average. Restaurants saw a 24.3% increase while bars and nightlife venues say a 19.7% boost. Hotels, meanwhile, reported 89% occupancy, and retailers saw a 22% increase in business from visitors.

Safety preparations

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says the department has been planning safety measures for the parade and game for months and will be out in full force during the day's festivities. She says officials aren't aware of any threats of violence.

"We will do everything we can do to prevent an incident from happening," she says. "You'll see lots of uniformed officers, and we'll have some resources you don't see, and that's by design."

Theetge asks attendees to be patient with the extra traffic and large crowds. She also has one specific request.

"Legally, you can bring your firearm down here in your vehicle," she says. "If that's a choice you make, we ask you to secure it in your vehicle. Use a gun lock, a gun safe or something like that to make sure no one takes it from your vehicle. That's critically important to us nowadays."

Cincinnati police will be at the head of the parade when it steps off at noon. Theetge says that's an exciting opportunity for the department.

"To start out leading off the parade, that's a big deal," she says. "For me personally, it's a dream come true for a Cincinnatian."



Parking and street closures

Here's what you need to know about parking and getting around Downtown Thursday, provided by the city of Cincinnati.

In order to accommodate the staging area of the parade, the following streets in the Findlay Market area will close at 8:00 AM on Thursday, March 27:



Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

between Central Parkway and Vine Street Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

between Central Parkway and Vine Street Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

between Vine Street and Logan Street Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

between Race Street and Dunlap Street Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

between Findlay Street and McMicken Street Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

Beginning at 11:15 AM the following Parade Route and Cross Streets will be closed in advance of the parade:

Liberty Street- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

between Vine Street and Central Parkway Central Parkway- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street

between Vine Street and Elm Street Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

between Liberty Street and Fourth Street Fifth Street - closed between Central Avenue and Sentinel Street

between Central Avenue and Sentinel Street Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street

between Republic Street and Elm Street Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street

between Elm Street and Republic Street Thirteenth Street- closed between Race Street and Vine Street

between Race Street and Vine Street Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Cross Streets (close at 11:15 AM):



Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Access to downtown hotels within the parade route closures will be maintained. For additional information motorists should seek the assistance of a Cincinnati Police Officer around the closure area.

All parking within the closed areas will be restricted. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to any special parking restrictions and remove their vehicles to avoid being towed.

Streets will remain closed until it is determined safe to open, after the parade has passed.

Metro will maintain service but may alter downtown stops due to the parade. Streetcar service will begin at the conclusion of the parade.



Team activities

Here's the schedule from the Cincinnati Reds about things happening at Great American Ball Park.

2:10 p.m. – Gates open to Great American Ball Park

• Reds Schedule Sticker: Fans will receive a 2025 Reds schedule sticker, presented by PNC, while supplies last.

3:30 p.m. – Pregame Ceremonies Begin

• Rosie Reds: Representatives from the Rosie Reds organization will make the traditional presentation of Opening Day plaques to Reds manager Terry Francona and Giants manager Bob Melvin.

• Findlay Market Basket: Representatives from Findlay Market will make their annual Findlay Market Basket presentation to Reds manager Terry Francona.

• Jim Scott Tribute: To honor the late radio icon Jim Scott, the starting point of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will now be designated as Jim Scott Way with a commemorative street sign. Jim was a longtime parade supporter and the 2024 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade honorary grand marshal.

• American Flag: A giant 300’ by 150’ American flag will be unfurled during the singing of our National Anthem by members of the Cincinnati Fire Department and Cincinnati Firefighters Local 48.

• Player Introductions: Rosters of both teams will be announced, and players will line the first and third basepaths for introductions.

• Honor Guard: Members of the United States Marines Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Army & Air Force will present colors in our traditional “Parade of Colors.”

• Moment of Remembrance: Recognizing the legends of the Cincinnati Reds franchise whom we lost this past year including Reds Hall of Famers Joey Jay and Pete Rose.

• National Anthem: Marlana VanHoose from Denver, Kentucky, will perform the National Anthem.

• Flyover: Two KC-135 Stratotankers from the 121st Air Refueling Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard (based at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio) will perform a flyover during the National Anthem.

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Reds Hall of Famer Chris Sabo will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch.

• Honorary Captain: NASCAR legend and Owensboro, Kentucky, native Michael Waltrip will serve as the Honorary Captain of the Game, celebrating the Reds’ participation in the upcoming 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol on August 2.

4:10 p.m. – 149th Opening Day game – Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

• TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and FOX19 NOW (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)

• Radio: 700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Jeff Brantley)

• Scheduled Starting Pitchers: Reds RHP Hunter Greene vs. Giants RHP Logan Webb

• Kroger First Responder: Firefighter/Paramedic for the Milford/Miami Township area Fire Department Ralph Vilardo will be recognized as the Kroger First Responder of the game at the end of the first inning.

• altafiber Hometown Hero: Retired Master Seargeant of the United States Air Force Joe Martin will be honored as the altafiber Hometown Hero of the game at the end of the second inning.

• God Bless America: Retired Technical Sergeant Felita LaRock will perform “God Bless America” during the 7th inning stretch.

WVXU General Assignment Reporter Nick Swartsell contributed to this report.



