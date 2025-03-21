© 2025 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mason affirms ban on all marijuana businesses within city limits

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:46 PM EDT
the city of mason city hall building with grass lawn out front
City of Mason

The city council in Mason has unanimously voted to bar any marijuana businesses from operating in the city.

The cultivation, processing, and sale of medical marijuana within city limits has been banned since 2018. That ban now covers recreational pot.

The vote comes a month after the council agreed to revisit their policy following changes to state law in 2023.

Councilwoman Joy Bennett said she was ready to allow medical and recreational businesses to operate, but changed her mind after meeting with several groups of residents.

“Ultimately, what swayed me was the conversations that we had," she said during the most recent council meeting. "I had an opportunity to meet with a number of residents who were able to explain and describe their experience, their backgrounds and the reasons why they are concerned about these businesses here in Mason and that’s what we need. We need to have more conversations with each other.”

In February, Bennett had reached out to constituents for input on the city’s zoning regulations on marijuana-related businesses.

She said she mostly heard from voters who want to ban all marijuana businesses.

However, most Mason voters approved adult-use recreational marijuana in the 2023 statewide issue. Only 1 precinct overwhelmingly opposed legalizing the drug.
Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney