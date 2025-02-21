Ohio teen dies from flu, is first pediatric death this season

An Allen County teenager who recently died is the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2024-25 flu season.

“Sadly, this tragic death reminds us that influenza, though common, is a serious health threat,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, said in a statement. “We urge parents to protect their kids. It’s not too late for parents and kids to get a flu vaccine. It may very well prevent you or your loved ones from getting seriously ill. And, especially during flu season, it’s important to maintain good hand hygiene and to stay home if you are sick.”

Since the start of the season, more than 9,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Ohio, which is well above the five-year average for this time in the season.

Ohio generally reports between one and six influenza-associated deaths of children each season.

Anyone can become seriously ill from the flu, but some groups are at increased risk such as older adults, children younger than two years old, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and people living in nursing homes.

Flu vaccines are still available at pharmacies, doctors' offices, and public health departments.

