Report: Ohio's creative sector has $32.9 billion annual impact

CreativeOhio, a statewide arts advocacy group, reports that Ohio’s creative sector directly generates about $32.9 billion annually.

That’s money that the creative sector spends on employee salaries, supplies and operating costs.

CreativeOhio’s 2024 economic impact report shows that the creative sector also generates almost $923 million in state and local tax revenue and supports around 132,000 jobs.

That ranks Ohio 11th among the 50 U.S. states in terms of arts and culture economic impact, and second among bordering states for the creative sector adding value to the economy, according to the report.

“Studies like this are important because...the data proves that we're really on the right track in Ohio by supporting the arts, not only because they do all of the things we want them to do, like generating civic pride and improving the quality of life, but also because they are a huge contributor to our state's economy,” said Sarah Sisser, executive director and CEO of CreativeOhio.

Sisser said CreativeOhio does an economic impact study every two or three years. The studies have been especially helpful since the pandemic because they tract the creative sector’s recovery.

Sisser said this year's numbers are some of the highest she’s seen in terms of economic impact. She said the data shows regular folks – and elected officials – that it's worthwhile to invest in the arts.

“We really want to show that the creative sector is an economic engine in the state of Ohio not to be ignored,” Sisser said.

Sisser said the creative sector’s economic impact is even greater when one considers direct impacts from supplying the creative industry, and induced impacts of creative sector employees spending their earnings.

“When we think about folks coming to Ohio from across our neighboring state borders for things like concerts and theater productions, those are all dollars coming into the state,” Sisser said. “Typically, folks that are attending those kind of activities are also spending money at restaurants or at hotels as well.”

She said the ripple effect of the arts supports close to 292,000 jobs in the state and creates an economic impact of more than $63 billion.

Ohio’s creative sector includes nonprofit arts and culture organizations, like theatres, museums, galleries, orchestras, heritage sites and libraries, as well as individual artists and craftsmen. It also includes creative businesses like graphic design, radio, film and television, fashion, publishing and marketing.

CreativeOhio’s 2024 economic impact study was conducted in partnership with ArtsinStark, ArtsNow, ArtsWave, Assembly for the Arts, Culture Works, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Toledo Museum of Art and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.