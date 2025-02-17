'A waiting game': Federal funding uncertainty leaves local environmental nonprofit in limbo

Local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley is in limbo as it waits to hear whether its funding will be impacted by Trump's federal spending freeze and environmental policy changes.

“Right now, it's kind of just a waiting game and hearing back on if the funding will be affected, if we can still do those grants,” said Jaeydah Edwards, senior program director. “We're waiting to see what happens and see if we still have access to that money.”

The organization gets about a third of its funding from federal grants.

It works with residents to take action on environmental issues in their neighborhoods, like addressing urban heat islands by creating green spaces and monitoring air quality to improve health.

Edwards says if Groundwork ORV loses its federal money, a number of its programs would cease.

“Sometimes, residents will request a tree planting, and we're able to get funding to plant those trees or do a green roof — if we don't have that funding, we can't make those projects happen,” Edwards said.

Even the youth program that employs 150 young people to work in conservation every summer might not be able to provide those jobs.

Edwards says the organization is moving forward, but with knowledge that some things may need to change.

“I feel like the work that we're doing is so important and it still needs to happen. So, whether that be changing names of programs, or looking for different funding sources... that’s pretty much the plan,” Edwards said.

While the organization waits to learn the fate of their federal funds, it’s developing fundraising campaigns and considering other grant opportunities to support its environmental work.

Edwards says no matter the outcome, Groundwork ORV has a straightforward goal: “To just continue on.”