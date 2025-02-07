Witnesses tell police New Albany mass shooting suspect acted 'weird' before shooting

A police report released Thursday provides more details about what New Albany police officers and witnesses of Tuesday night's KDC/ONE mass shooting saw leading up to, and immediately after the shooting.

Bruce Foster III was arraigned Thursday on a charge of aggravated murder in the Licking County Court of Common Pleas. Foster is the suspect in the shooting at the cosmetics production facility, where two people were killed and four others were injured.

Coroners have identified the victims killed in the shooting as 30-year-old Shakhar Chapagai and 38-year-old Kyle Vaver. They were both KDC/ONE employees.

According to the report, New Albany police interviewed a man who was shot, but helped to successfully disarm the shooter as he was being treated at Mount Carmel East Hospital. The victim, whose name was redacted from report, said Foster entered their area of work without headgear or a hair or beard net. The victim said Foster was walking awkwardly with "robotic-like-movements" before he walked up behind an employee and shot the man in the back of the head.

The victim that police interviewed said he reached for the gun to stop Foster and while the two fought the gun discharged while it was pointed at the left side of his head. He said he was able to grab the muzzle of the handgun away from Foster as Foster was punching him in the head.

The victim said another employee, who was his supervisor, grabbed the gun and locked himself into another room. At that point, Foster ran away.

The victim then said Foster never said a word and their coworkers previously had no issues with Foster. He said he knew Foster was going to try shooting him next, and that's why he tried to take the gun away.

Officers also spoke to witnesses who they had to speak to through a Nepali interpreter because neither person spoke English. The two women told police they saw Foster first enter the building earlier in the day and remarked that he smelled like "marijuana" and they thought Foster was intoxicated and "acting weird."

One of the women stated she was moving materials when she heard gunshots and saw him shooting. The woman tried to run away but the suspect was right in front of her.

The woman was able to run the other way and exit the building, after which she hid under parked vehicles in the parking lot. She also witnessed Foster get into the passenger seat of a gray SUV and leave.

The report also describes how police cleared the large building and encountered multiple employees. Officers had to point their weapons at people hiding in rooms or in their cars as they searched the area.

Foster is being held at the Licking County Jail on a $20 million bond. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 13.