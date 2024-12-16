Akron leaders propose national consultants review use-of-force policy. Not everyone is on board

Top Akron leaders want to work with national consultants to review the police department’s use-of-force policy. However, not everyone agrees with the plan.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik has proposed spending $768,000 to work with policing consulting firm Paul, Weiss and 21 CP Solutions to review policies, training and accountability systems, according to legislation to be introduced to city council Monday.

Leaders and community members have called for a policy review in the wake of several fatal police shootings over the past several years, including Jayland Walker in 2022 and the recent death of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker.

The team would be led by former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch, according to a Friday news release.

“I believe this comprehensive review is the most consequential step we can take as a city in improving our policy, practices, and culture around use of force and how our department engages with residents,” Malik wrote in the release. “Paul, Weiss and 21 CP Solutions will bring unmatched expertise to the table.”

While several other city leaders wrote their support for the announcement in the release, city councilmember Eric Garrett has already expressed opposition.

Calling the plan “well-intentioned but misguided,” Garrett wants the city to instead use the cost-free services of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, he wrote in a Monday news release.

“This approach risks wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on external consultants when the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) offers a better, cost-free alternative,” Garrett said in the statement.

The DOJ team has assisted other cities in reviewing systemic policing issues, including Cleveland, Garrett wrote.

“Unlike private firms, the DOJ would not impose exorbitant costs, saving Akron millions that could be reinvested into the community,” Garrett added.

The cost to hire the firm under the mayor’s plan is $640,000 with an additional $128,000 budgeted for “potential contingency,” according to the legislation.

The national consultants’ review would take approximately five to six months, city officials said. The team would review the Akron Police Department’s policies and practices and look for disparate impacts or inequities, according to the news release.

The team would also review previous assessments of the department.

Akron Police Chief Brian Harding and police union president Brian Lucey both wrote their support of the mayor’s plan in the news release.

“I welcome robust dialogue and engagement during this review,” Harding wrote. “Our department is always open to improvement and if this review finds area where we can be stronger as a department, we will aim to implement those recommendations.”

Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville and Ward 4 Councilmember Jan Davis co-sponsored the legislation. It will be formally introduced in council’s public safety committee meeting Monday afternoon.