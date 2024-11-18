President Joe Biden denounces weekend neo-Nazi march through Columbus' Short North area

President Joe Biden and the White House denounced the neo-Nazi march through Columbus' Short North Arts District over the weekend.

Social media posts Saturday showed a group of about a dozen black-clad individuals with covered faces carrying black flags with red swastikas on North High Street in the Short North. The president's team issued a statement Monday about the march.

“President Biden abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism – which are hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship. Hate directed against any of us is a threat to every single one of us," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

"This sickening display comes during a tragic rise in Antisemitic rhetoric and violence that is a crises the American people should all come together against. That is why President Biden launched and continues to act on the first ever national strategy to fight Antisemitism in American history," Bates said.

Columbus Police said in a statement they responded around 1:15 p.m. to a group of individuals dressed in all black and armed with firearms holding Nazi Swastika signs. The officers were told the group may have been in a physical altercation with civilians in the area.

When police arrived on scene, the group left the area without incident.

Police later stopped the van the group left in a short distance away to investigate the potential assault that may have taken place.

Police said many of the people inside the van were detained, but it was later determined that an assault didn't happen and all of the individuals were released. It is not clear where the marchers were from.

Columbus police didn't make any arrests.