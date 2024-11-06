Women continue to be underrepresented in Ohio politics

Women continue to be underrepresented in Ohio and national politics.

In 2021, about 31% of Ohio legislators were women. Last year, that number dipped to 28.8%. In the 2024 election, according to unofficial results, 41 women and 76 men won their races to join the Ohio General Assembly.

One of the greatest challenges is women running for public office must deal with double standards.

Li-Yin Lui teaches political science at the University of Dayton. She says in local races — mayor, county commissioner, county treasurer — women tend to do really well. But she said society’s rigid image of women makes it harder for them when they compete on the state and national levels.

"Historically, we have been labeling political leadership as a masculine position. So people expect that if you are able to take this position, you need to show some masculine trait. For example, you need to be strong. You need to be ambitious. You have to be assertive," she said.

There are also other gender-based expectations put on women in politics.

"We assume that women need to be nurturing. Need to be supportive. Need to be empathetic. So they do face the double standard when their men counterparts don't need to face this type of challenge," she said.

Lui said another societal myth female candidates must overcome is the belief that they are less competent than men.

"They are held to a higher competence level than men," she said.

Also, if a male is subject of a negative campaign, they can deny it. While a female candidate must defend herself, explain herself and justify herself, she said.

According to Lui, Nevada is the state with the greatest gender equity in its legislature.

