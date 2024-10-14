© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Bath & Body Works pulls candle after criticism over label that resembled KKK imagery

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jared Clayton Brown
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT
Some people on social media compared the label to the hood and robes traditionally worn by members of the White-supremacy organization Ku Klux Klan.
Bath & Body Works
Columbus-based Bath & Body Works has removed a snow-inspired candle from its store shelves after complaints that its label resembles imagery associated with the KKK.

The candle was called "Snowed In" and its label was decorated with a paper snowflake.

Some people on social media compared the label to the hood and robes traditionally worn by members of the White-supremacy organization Ku Klux Klan.

According to the Associated Press, the candle also briefly appeared on the company’s website for purchase. It was quickly pulled off of the website once the issue was brought to Bath & Body Works' attention.

A spokesperson for Bath & Body Works issued the following statement to WOSU: "At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make--even those that are unintentional like this one. We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the KKK "with its long history of violence, is the oldest and most infamous of American hate groups. Although Black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, adherents also attack Jewish people, persons who have immigrated to the United States, and members of the LGBTQ+ community."
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Jared Clayton Brown
Jared Clayton Brown joined the WOSU News team in November 2022. He spent seven years working for the Fox and NBC affiliate stations in Louisville and three years with the CBS affiliate station in Columbus.
