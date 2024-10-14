Bath & Body Works pulls candle after criticism over label that resembled KKK imagery

Columbus-based Bath & Body Works has removed a snow-inspired candle from its store shelves after complaints that its label resembles imagery associated with the KKK.

The candle was called "Snowed In" and its label was decorated with a paper snowflake.

Some people on social media compared the label to the hood and robes traditionally worn by members of the White-supremacy organization Ku Klux Klan.

According to the Associated Press, the candle also briefly appeared on the company’s website for purchase. It was quickly pulled off of the website once the issue was brought to Bath & Body Works' attention.

A spokesperson for Bath & Body Works issued the following statement to WOSU: "At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make--even those that are unintentional like this one. We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the KKK "with its long history of violence, is the oldest and most infamous of American hate groups. Although Black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, adherents also attack Jewish people, persons who have immigrated to the United States, and members of the LGBTQ+ community."

