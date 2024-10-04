Red Cross urges volunteers to help in Hurricane Helene aftermath

The Red Cross needs disaster volunteers to help survivors of Hurricane Helene.

They will work in emergency shelters across ten states, including hard hit areas in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Duties range from giving out food to connecting people with critical health care services.

All candidates must complete training and be able to commit to a two-week deployment.

They’re looking for individuals with strong organizational skills and who are comfortable in a fast-paced environment.

Go to redcross.org for more information and other ways to support recovery efforts, such as donating blood.

“When disasters upend lives, Red Cross volunteers are on the frontlines providing refuge and comfort to people in their darkest hours,” Stephanie Byrd, American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region CEO, said in a statement. “They truly are the heart and soul of the Red Cross — comprising 90% of our workforce — to help ensure families never face a crisis alone.”

