Pete Rose, Cincinnati 'Hit King,' dies

Major League Baseball's controversial Hit King has died. Pete Rose, who both played for and managed the Cincinnati Reds, was 83.

Rose's former wife, Karolyn Rose, confirmed his death, stating that he had been found unresponsive in his Las Vegas home.

Rose grew up in Cincinnati and started his professional career with the hometown team in 1963. He was a member of the "Big Red Machine," the lineup that dominated the MLB in the 1970s.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete's passing," said Bob Castellini, Reds principal owner and managing partner in a statement. "He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished."

LISTEN: "Charlie Hustle" chronicles the historic and tumultuous career of Pete Rose

In a post on social media, long-time Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman wrote, "I really don’t know what to say. I can’t believe he is gone. My two best baseball friends are gone. First Joe Morgan and now Pete. Right now, it’s hard for me to come to grips with it."

After stints with the Phillies and the Montreal Expos, Rose returned to Cincinnati as a player-manager. In 1985, Rose beat Ty Cobb's record, and ended his career a year later with 4,256 hits. His days in Major League Baseball ended under a cloud as Rose was accused of illegal gambling, and was given a lifetime ban from the MLB and the Hall of Fame.

John Erardi, former sports writer at the Cincinnati Enquirer, says Rose deserves to get into the Hall of Fame posthumously.

"He deserves it because his records are largely untainted by any kind of scandal in terms of steroids and such," he said. "(There's) no indication that he bet — ever bet — against the Reds. I think his record for the all-time hit number is clear and indicative that he should be in the Hall of Fame. So I hope that he gets in posthumously, but I wouldn't guarantee it."

Erardi says nobody ever played harder than Rose.

"I never met a guy like him in baseball in my life. Nobody was a better ambassador for the game than Pete Rose," he tells WVXU.

Rose was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016, and the team retired his number, 14, that same year. The 17-time All-Star remains the all-time MLB leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215). He won two World Series with the Reds in 1975 and 1976, and a third with the Phillies in 1980.

From the archives: Pete Rose Talks 'Babe Ruth' Movie On 1991 Johnny Carson 'Tonight Show'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement following the news of Rose's passing, recalling a visit to the Reds' Opening Day parade in 1963.

"...Our parish priest Father Bertke took my dad and me to the Reds' Opening Day game. It happened to be Pete Rose’s first game for the Reds," he recalled. "Fran and our family had the joy of watching Pete play for the Reds hundreds of times over the years. No one ever worked harder or hustled more than Pete Rose. No one ever got more out of his natural talent than Pete Rose. It was a true joy to watch him play baseball..."

Rose's storied career remains tarnished by the gambling allegations that resulted in his ban from the MLB Hall of Fame. He admitted to betting on games, including the Reds, in his 2004 autobiography, "My Prison Without Bars." He also served five months in federal prison, in 1990-91, for tax evasion.

Rose was also accused in a sworn statement from an unidentified woman of having sex with her in 1973 when she was 14. In court documents, Rose acknowledged the event occurred, but claimed the girl was 16, the age of consent in Ohio. The statute of limitations had run out by the time the story came out so no charges were filed.

This is breaking news and will be updated.