Local Democratic Party holds peace rally in Springfield after threats

The Democratic Party in Springfield hosted a peace rally Wednesday night to show their support for the local Haitian community.

The rally was organized in response to xenophobic rumors about the Haitian American community there that former president Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. JD Vance have spread.

Clark County Democratic party members said their volunteers have faced threats from far-right groups like the Proud Boys while canvassing for the upcoming election.

The party said it was going to cancel its monthly meeting because of those threats, but it decided to hold a rally instead.

County chair Austin Smith spoke to the about 100 attendees, including close to a dozen Haitian Americans.

"We will show our American pride, as our Haitian neighbors are here," Smith said. "They are also proudly patriotic Americans because we all share this Champion City."

Fanfan Dady is a Haitian American real estate agent who has lived with his family in Springfield for four years. He came to the rally and said the last few weeks have been stressful for him as a businessman and a parent.

"You can feel it in the air," Dady said. "Most of the parents are afraid; we are under pressure."

Chris Welter / WYSO People rally in front of the Clark County Democrats office in Springfield, Ohio

Miguelito Jerome is a Haitian American radio host who has lived in Springfield for three years. He says the rumors about Haitians are now affecting the entire Clark County community.

“It's a pity to see that the community is hurt and having to live that experience," he said. "It's harming all of us in our community.”

Businesses, schools, and hospitals have received more than 30 of threats of violence in the past week, leading to many evacuations and closures.

Surveillance towers have been erected in downtown Springfield and on the Springfield High School campus. Dozens of state troopers are also sweeping schools before classes start and patrolling the buildings.

Before the rally, Smith said that it would be non-political and asked people not to bring political signs.

But several rally-goers waved both American flags and held political signs for Democrats as cars drove past on a busy road. Other signs said things like "Love not hate" and "Immigrants are welcome."

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of the conservative nonprofit Moms for Liberty, will hold a town hall in Springfield on Thursday. The event will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bushnell Events Center, 22 N. Fountain Ave., in the Edward Wren Room.