Bomb threat issued to multiple locations in Springfield

The city of Springfield said in a statement on Thursday morning that it received a bomb threat that has prompted an immediate response from local and regional law enforcement.

As a precautionary measure, the building has been evacuated, and authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

This comes after recent incendiary claims from social media posts that were picked up and spread by former President Donald Trump and right-wing media about Haitians in Springfield.

"Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents. We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible," the city said in a statement.

City officials said they were alerted to the threat over an email message this morning at 8:24 a.m. The email was sent to multiple agencies and media outlets.

The city is asking people to avoid the area surrounding City Hall while the investigation is going on and to report any suspicious activity to the Springfield Police Division.

The city said more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

