Ohio lawmaker predicts 'civil war' if Trump loses; apologizes for remarks

Ohio State Sen. George Lang told a crowd waiting for GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance Monday that armed conflict could happen if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump loses the election.

"Donald Trump and Butler County's J.D. Vance are the last chance to save our country politically," he told the crowd in Middletown High School's auditorium. "I'm afraid if we lose this one, it's going to take a civil war to save the country. And it will be saved. It's the greatest experiment in the history of mankind. But if it does come down to a civil war, I'm glad we've got people like ... the Bikers for Trump on our side."

Lang later walked back the comments with a statement posted to social media.

"Remarks I made earlier today at a rally in Middletown do not accurately reflect my views," he wrote. "I regret the divisive remarks I made in the excitement of the moment on stage. Especially in light of the assassination attempt on President Trump last week, we should all be mindful of what is said at political events, myself included."

Lang represents Ohio's 4th Senatorial District, which consists of much of Butler County.