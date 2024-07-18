Melt Bar and Grilled closes Easton location following bankruptcy filing

Melt Bar and Grilled has closed its Easton location one month after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

“Navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic world with growing economic and staffing issues is becoming increasingly difficult," Melt owner Matt Fish said in a statement.

Melt's Easton location closed on Monday. Its other Columbus location in the Short North closed in 2022.

The owners of those two locations are among Melt's major creditors, according to the June bankruptcy filing.

Easton Gateway Property Company LLC says Melt owes more than $201,000.

E.W. Hubbard High LLC owns the North High Street location. The company claims Melt owes $460,000.

Melt still has restaurants in Lakewood, Mentor and Akron.

“We enjoyed our nearly 10 years at Easton," Fish said, "however it is now more important than ever to get back to our hometown roots.”