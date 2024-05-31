© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Why Ohio is conducting wild turkey research

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Ohio’s wild turkey abundance peaked in the early 2000s.

Since then, statewide turkey populations and spring harvest have generally declined.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources began an in-depth study of wild turkey nesting and movement in 2023 to better understand and manage the state’s changing turkey population and expanded that study in 2024.

The department's Division of Wildlife is researching males and females, using GPS transmitters on 137 hens to monitor their movements, survival and nesting time.

Staff are also studying the gobbling frequency and timing of male wild turkeys. They’re using recorders to determine factors influencing gobbling.

They are also monitoring hens with their young poults.

Information gathered from these studies will influence how the division manages Ohio’s wild turkeys, as well as create hunting regulations.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley