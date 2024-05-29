Fire officials: Roofers accidentally sparked blaze that damaged historic Tremont church

Roofers accidentally ignited a fire at a historic church in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral on Starkweather Avenue sustained an estimated $1 million in damage, said John Kearns, assistant information director of the Cleveland Division of Fire. Damage includes smoke damage and water damage. The structure, he said, is sound. No one was injured.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. The crew initially battled the fire on the roof, Kearns said.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Parts of the roof and ash litter the grounds of St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in Tremont.

“There was a partial collapse, and there wasn’t a lot of room for them to safely work,” Kearns said. “So, they made the decision to pull those firefighters out. The chief did.”

More firefighters and equipment were called to the scene, he said.

Tremont resident Joe Tyson came outside of his apartment after hearing the first fire truck.

”I looked up and there’s just a little bit of smoke at first, and I'm like ‘Oh wow that's on fire,’” he said.

Priest Jan Cizmar, cathedral dean, along with other clergy and neighbors began to collect holy items from the cathedral, according to the Diocese of the Orthodox Church in America’s website.

People “were going inside and removing artifacts, relics, religious items, everything like that,” Kearns said. “Kind of at the direction of the priest or clergyman that was on scene.”

The historic cathedral

A Facebook post from Father Cizmar Tuesday evening thanked firefighters, police, neighbors and friends who helped control the blaze. It prompted dozens of comments from people offering prayers and memories of the cathedral.

“My family has a long history with the church,” one posted. “Prayers for the parish and father Jan.”

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Greek Orthodox clergy look on at the aftermath of a fire at St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral. The fire occurred early on May 28th leading to extensive roof damage at the historic Tremont church.

The church was founded in 1896 by Russian immigrants and built between 1911-1912, depicting Russian architecture, according to the church's website. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

St. Theodosius drew national attention when a wedding scene was shot in the cathedral for the 1978 blockbuster film, "The Deer Hunter," starring Academy Award winners Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep.

Strongsville resident William Regrut was baptized at St. Theodosius in 1943, a year after his parents were married at the cathedral.

He said in the last year, trees around the church were removed and money has been raised to light the distinctive domes with LED lights so they can be viewed from the freeway and Downtown Cleveland.

“They are so beautiful, the copper domes,” he said. "And there’s 13 of them to depict the 12 disciples and then the Lord himself. … I was devastated to see it (the fire) was in the domes.”

