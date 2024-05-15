Ohio State proposes cost increases for tuition, housing and meal plans

The Ohio State Board of Trustees will consider a price increase for tuition, housing and meal plan costs for the 2024-2025 school year.

The proposed increase in tuition for incoming freshmen would be 3%, or $385, more than the 2023-2024 school year. The 3% increase is lower than the national annual increase in inflation of 4.1%.

The increase would put the yearly in-state tuition cost at $13,244 per year, and the cost of the most commonly chosen on-campus housing and dining plans at $14,810 per year, which would total just over $28,000.

General graduate tuition rates and regional campus tuition rates are proposed to increase by 3% as well.

The proposal to the board also includes continuing the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee program for the seventh consecutive year, which guarantees that the cost of tuition and fees for a student will remain the same amount for the time a student is completing his/her degree.

Currently, Ohio State is the fourth most expensive public university in the state for in-state attendance cost.

When compared to universities with similar undergraduate enrollment numbers, the cost of attendance is roughly the same.

The Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the increases during a Thursday meeting.