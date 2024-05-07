Coroner identifies woman who died at Ohio Stadium during Ohio State's commencement

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman who died after falling from the stands Sunday at Ohio Stadium during Ohio State's commencement.

The woman was identified Tuesday as 53-year-old Larissa Brady.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus firefighters just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released details on what caused Brady to fall.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that Ohio State is grieving the death of Brady, who was a family member of one of OSU's graduates.

"Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time," Johnson said.

Johnson said police do not suspect foul play or an accidental fall.

Johnson said counseling is available for those in the OSU community who need support. He said students should call 614-292-5766 and press 2 for immediate assistance after hours. He said faculty and staff should call 1-800-678-6265.

"If you or someone you know is experience suicidal thoughts or in crisis, we urge you to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988," Johnson said.

Johnson issued an initial statement Sunday afternoon confirming the woman's death.

About 55,000 people were at the stadium when Brady fell.

There were no other reported injuries.

The graduation went on as scheduled.

About a dozen graduates and family members WOSU approached had heard about the fall, but didn't want to talk about it.

Some people said they weren't aware of what happened.