Case Western Reserve University says it will no longer allow on-campus protest

Case Western Reserve University will no longer allow protesters to remain on the Kelvin Smith Library Oval.

“The protesters’ continued presence and occupation is considered trespassing and is a violation of university policies,” university President Eric Kaler said in a statement Thursday.

Students, faculty and staff who break the policy will be held accountable and may be prosecuted, the statement said.

“In addition, protesters will be accountable for any anti-Semitic or other intimidating or harassing speech,” the statement said.

1 of 2 — Israel demonstrators Case Western Reserve University Counterdemonstrators draped in the flag of Israel watch the pro-Palestinian protest as students pass by on Thursday evening, May 2, 2024. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 2 — Case Western Reserve University Pro-Palestinian protest tents Pro-Palestinian protesters have been camping on the Kelvin Smith Library Oval at Case Western Reserve University since Monday, April 29, 2024. But according to the university, the demonstrators violated the university's guidelines when they allegedly allowed people not affiliated with the school to stay overnight on Tuesday. As of Friday evening, the encampment remains on the oval. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media

The protesters, led by Students for Justice in Palestine, have been demonstrating on the oval since Monday.

University administration allowed anyone affiliated with the school to camp on the green space Monday evening, with the understanding of certain guidelines including restricting the space for the protest to the KSL Oval and so long as the protest did not interfere with university operations, according to the press release.

But on Tuesday night, the protesters allowed non-CWRU demonstrators to remain in their encampment, the university said, in violation of the university's guidelines.

“Some protesters have disrupted university operations and access to university spaces such that some students, faculty and staff feel threatened,” the release states.

Despite the threat of prosecution, demonstrators remain on the oval as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday and law enforcement presence is not large.

However, until protesters leave the oval, Kaler's statement said, the university will not discuss their demands, which include calling for a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and cutting ties with Israeli academic institutions.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

