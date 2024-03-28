Cincinnati's unofficial holiday: What to know about Reds' Opening Day

Baseball returns to Cincinnati Thursday. The Reds start the 2024 season hosting the Washington Nationals. Mayor Aftab Pureval says the day is about more than a game.

“This is a moment for us as a community to celebrate the optimism we have for the coming season, the pride we have in Cincinnati’s legacy, and the fact that this is a day that you cannot experience anywhere else.”

Cincinnati is one of a few cities that celebrates the first day of the season, recognizing the birthplace of professional baseball.

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini says the team is wildly excited for the season.

“Most importantly, we’re excited for our fans. We’re excited for our city. We’re excited to get baseball started in Cincinnati,” he says. “What’s most exciting is how pumped up our players are. The energy is high. The enthusiasm is high, and I think we’re going to pick up right where we left off last year.”

The team ended last season with an 82-80 record, which was 20 more wins than the year before. In June 2023, the team had a 12-game win streak, the third best in franchise history.

Let's have a parade

The Opening Day parade starts at noon at Findlay Market, and travels south on Race Street, and then east on Fifth. Two members of the 1999 Reds will lead the parade this year: Pokey Reese and Dmitri Young.

According to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering, several streets will be closed for the staging and the parade. Streets will remain closed until after the parade has passed, and they are safe to open.

All Metro services Thursday will be fare-free, including Metro fixed-routes, Access paratransit, and MetroNow! on-demand services.

The parade will affect Government Square and other Downtown stops throughout the morning and early afternoon. Please check http://www.go-metro.com/service-detours for which routes will be impacted.

The following streets in the Findlay Market area will close at 8:00 AM:



Race Street – between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Elm Street - between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Findlay Street - between Central Parkway and Vine Street

between Central Parkway and Vine Street Elder Street - between Central Parkway and Vine Street

between Central Parkway and Vine Street Green Street - between Vine Street and Logan Street

between Vine Street and Logan Street Henry Street - between Race Street and Dunlap Street

between Race Street and Dunlap Street Dunlap Street - between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

between Findlay Street and McMicken Street Logan Street - between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

Beginning at 11:15, the following Parade Route and Cross Streets will be closed:

Liberty Street- between Vine Street and Central Parkway

between Vine Street and Central Parkway Central Parkway- between Vine Street and Elm Street

between Vine Street and Elm Street Race Street - between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

between Liberty Street and Fourth Street Fifth Street - between Elm Street and Sentinel Street

between Elm Street and Sentinel Street Fifteenth Street - between Republic Street and Elm Street

between Republic Street and Elm Street Fourteenth Street - between Elm Street and Republic Street

between Elm Street and Republic Street Thirteenth Street- between Race Street and Vine Street

between Race Street and Vine Street Twelfth Street - between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Court Street – between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Ninth Street –between Elm Street and Vine Street

Cross Streets (close at 11:15 AM):

Eighth Street – between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Seventh Street – between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Sixth Street - between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Vine Street – between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Walnut Street – between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Main Street - between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Sycamore Street - between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Broadway Street - between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

The Banks:

Freedom Way- between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way Marian Spencer Way- between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained)

between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained) Joe Nuxhall Way- south of Second St (hotel and handicap drop off maintained from Mehring)

At Great American Ball Park

Gates open at 2:10. Pregame ceremonies will start at 3:30. The first pitch of the game is scheduled at 4:10. According to the Reds, the pregame ceremonies include: