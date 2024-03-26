Former state lawmaker, Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly has died

Hamilton County Auditor and former state lawmaker Brigid Kelly has died. In a statement, her family says Kelly died Tuesday evening at her home. She was 40 years old.

"She was surrounded by love and peace after waging a two-year battle with cancer," the statement reads.

Kelly resigned her post as auditor last week in a letter to the county commissioners. She had been battling esophageal cancer since 2022, and recently entered hospice.

"She was a treasured wife, daughter and sister, a valued friend and a true public servant," the statement concludes.

Kelly, a former Democratic state representative for Ohio's 31st House District, was elected in November 2022 to replace former Auditor Dusty Rhodes, who retired. Kelly has overseen a challenging six-year reappraisal of property values in Hamilton County in which many homeowners saw significantly increased property tax bills.

She grew up in Norwood and attended St. Ursula Academy. She earned a bachelor's degree from Xavier University and a master's from UC. She also previously worked for the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 75, and served on the Norwood City Council.

While running for County Auditor in late 2022, Kelly told WVXU she wanted to continue working for families.

"I think public service is a chance where people have to do the most good for the greatest number of people," Kelly said. "We really want to show people how government can work well for them and serve them well."

Funeral services are pending. County commissioners have directed flags on county buildings to be lowered to half-staff.

"We lost a champion for the citizens and a true public servant way too soon," said Commission President Alicia Reece. "Please keep the Kelly family in your prayers."

County Prosecutor Melissa Powers also issued a statement, "[Kelly] was a dynamic young woman with a strong commitment to public service. She was a devoted and steadfast servant to our county and known for her graceful leadership. She displayed tremendous bravery in her fight with cancer these past two years. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time."



Remembering Brigid Kelly with WVXU's Howard Wilkinson

It is rare for someone who lived only 40 years to have done so much for so many in so short a time as she did. That remarkable life came to an end Tuesday, when the long-time Democratic elected official and union activist died at her home.

She will be remembered by most as a dedicated union activist, as a city council member in her hometown of Norwood, as a state representative, and, finally, as county auditor. But to her family, her friends and the many others whose paths she crossed, Kelly was much more than that.

Former Auditor Dusty Rhodes, a longtime admirer, was the one who recommended her for the auditor's job when he retired after 30 years on the job.

"She had more integrity in her little finger than most people have in their entire bodies,'' Rhodes said.

"I knew Brigid for a long time; I knew how much she cared about other people," Rhodes said. "I recommended her because I knew she would treat the staff in the auditor's office well. She loved those people and they loved her."

She was born into a family well known in Democratic politics and organized labor in her hometown of Norwood; and it was almost inevitable that the young woman would pursue a career in both fields.

Her first elected office was as a member of city council Norwood, where the family name of Kelly has always carried considerable weight.

She went to work for the UFCW Local 75, where she worked for her future husband, Steve Culter, now retired from the job of secretary-treasurer of the union. Tuesday night, after his wife died, he wrote a touching tribute to her on his Facebook page.

"I lost the love of my life tonight," Culter wrote. "Brigid was my best friend and the kindest, sweetest woman I have ever known. I will miss her forever, but her honesty and integrity will go down in history.''

Before becoming county auditor, Kelly served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2017 to 2022, where she earned a reputation as a dependable voice for working people and a Democrat willing to work across the aisle to get things done.

Her official Ohio House bio summed up her priorities:

"As state representative, Brigid Kelly focused on ensuring that our children are receiving the best education by making investments in local schools, holding corporations accountable for taxpayer investments, and pursuing policies important to families, like paid sick and family leave."

News of Kelly's death spread quickly on social media Tuesday night, sparking an outpouring of grief and appreciation for the 40-year-old Democrat.

David Pepper — former Hamilton County commissioner and Ohio Democratic Party chair — spoke of her as someone who "did so much good in such a short time."

"Those who had the honor of knowing and working with her will never forget her infectious, positive, joyous energy; and her brave fight," Pepper said.

"Brigid lifted us all."

