Why Ohio's cheesemakers came to Yellow Springs this week

Young’s Jersey Dairy kicked off National Agriculture Week with a visit from the Ohio Department of Agriculture Director and a meeting of cheesemakers from around the state.

The cheesemakers came for the Ohio Cheese Guild’s Annual Meeting, held in conjunction with Baldridge’s visit. The Ohio Cheese Guild is a trade group supports the state’s cheesemaking community.

Baldridge came to the meeting not only to support the guild’s efforts, but also to bring awareness to National Agriculture Week.

“As we travel the state, looking and visiting and just lifting up so many different great agricultural areas that Ohio has to offer. I mean, we produce, more than 200 grains and different livestocks and just all aspects of agriculture whether there's cheese, milk products and so forth,” Baldridge said.

Young’s CEO Dan Young spoke with the Guild and led a tour to demonstrate how a family run dairy farm can succeed with entertainment as a focus.

Baldridge also made a visit to Central State University and planned to visit the Mid-Ohio Food Collective this week.