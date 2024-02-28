Tornado suspected, damage and power outages reported in Southwest Ohio

Tornados are suspected after severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail blew through parts of southwest and central Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Here's what we know right now:



Over 10,000 residents were without power as a result of the storms according to AES and First Energy.

Clark County deputies have asked people to avoid the state Route 41 area due to damage and downed power lines.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to confirm if any tornadoes touched down.

A pole barn that held equipment was destroyed at Carl & Dorothy Young's Christmas Tree Farm. It appears it was lifted right out of the ground, said Ben Young, owner of tree farm and HR director at Young's Jersey Dairy.

Crumpled pieces of the barn were scattered debris over 150 to 200 yards of the tree farm.

A neighbor called Young to tell him his barn was damaged.

"I thought, 'Oh, no, the door blew off,'" he said. "But I got down here and found out the entire barn blew away."

The barn was built in 2020. They saved the equipment, which included tractors, golf carts and harvesting equipment. About 100 Christmas trees — out of 26,000 — were also damaged.

"But thankfully, all the cows are OK," Young said.

The storm also uprooted and snapped some massive white pines across U.S. 68 from the tree farm. Young estimated that the trees were at least 50 years old.

Samantha Sommer / WYSO Two large white pines estimated as at least 50 years old were uprooted during the storm on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2004, at a home on U.S. 68 right on the border of Clark and Greene counties.

Tornado warnings were issued for portions of Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties when weather radar indicated possible rotation in thunderstorms over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Damage also has been reported at the Airway Shopping Center in Riverside, as well as southeast of Springfield.

Clark County deputies have asked people to avoid the state Route 41 area due to damage and downed power lines.

A shelter for those displaced by the storms is at the Madison Township Hall at 35 South Chillicothe Street in South Charleston in Clark County.

Over 10,000 residents were without power as a result of the storms according to AES and First Energy.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to confirm if any tornadoes touched down.