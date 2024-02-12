Two former FirstEnergy executives, Randazzo indicted by Summit County grand jury

Ohio prosecutors announced over two dozen charges against two former FirstEnergy executives and the former head of Ohio's utility regulations arm related to the $60 million House Bill 6 bribery scandal.

A Summit County grand jury indicted former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo, former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and Vice President Michael Dowling on 27 felony criminal charges by the state of Ohio for their role in the House Bill 6 bribery scandal between 2017 and 2020. The three men were indicted on Friday, but news about the indictments was not announced until Monday morning.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said all three men told the state they would turn themselves in Monday but have not done so. Yost said warrants remains active for all three men.

Yost said the indictments come from a state investigation into the scandal concurrent to federal investigations that also resulted in an indictment for Randazzo.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges were sentenced to prison last year for their roles in the money laundering scheme.

This is a developing story.