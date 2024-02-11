Ohio highest for Dolly Parton Imagination Library participation

A record number of children in Ohio are benefiting from a book-reading program pioneered by Dolly Parton.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office says 60 percent of kids ages birth to 5 were enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in January. That’s the highest percentage of eligible children enrolled since 2019, when the effort to create a statewide program began.

Overall, Ohio has the highest percentage of eligible kids participating in the program nationwide.

More than 15 million children have received books through the program since 2019.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to building a love of reading and learning by providing free books to families. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read or write.

Caregivers can enroll children under the age of 5 by visiting OhioImaginationLibrary.org.

