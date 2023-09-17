Youngstown schools, teachers union reach tentative contract agreement. Kids return to class Monday

Youngstown teachers will be back in the classroom Monday for the first time in almost a month, after union and school leaders reached a tentative agreement on a contract over the weekend.

The Youngstown Education Association had been on strike against the Youngstown City School District since the start of the school year on Aug. 23, after the administration and the union failed to come to terms on language in the contract and pay.

The union said it wanted more of a say in how students are educated in the classroom, while the administration argued it needed more precise control over teachers' day-to-day operations to bring the school district out of academic distress.

The district, at first, pushed back the start of the school year two days, then switched to remote learning. Staff handed out laptops to students to log on for classes. They also distributed free breakfasts and lunches at school buildings.

The strike was contentious. A striking teacher was allegedly struck by an administrator’s car, and the district filed a complaint with the state arguing the strike was illegal. The State Employee Relations Board subsequently ruled the strike could continue.

Parents turned out at at Youngstown Board of Education meeting last week calling for an end to the strike, upset over students being forced to attend school online for the duration of the strike.

The agreement is contingent upon union members agreeing to the terms as well as the board of education ratifying the contract. Each group is expected to vote Monday.