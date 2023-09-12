Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett to retire at the end of the year

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will retire at the end of the year. Mayor Dan Horrigan announced Mylett's planned departure in a press release Tuesday afternoon. His retirement is effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Mylett joined the department as chief in August 2021 after a national search. He previously led the Bellevue Police Department in Washington and the Southlake Police department in Texas, as well as serving as the assistant chief of the Corpus Christi Police Department. Mylett is taking a position in the private sector in January.

Mylett started in Akron as the city experienced a rise in gun violence, a trend seen across the country. Less than a year into his tenure, the city was rocked by the police shooting death of Jayland Walker who was Black. Eight Akron police officers shot and killed Walker following a car and foot chase.

While an investigation showed a gun was fired from Walker's car during the car chase, Walker was unarmed when he was killed. Mylett led the department through months of protests and an increasingly unstable relationship between the police and the community.

Mylett's decision not to release the names of the officers involved in Walker's death, letting the eight officers return to work and allowing officers to remove nametags received harsh scrutiny from the public.

Although a grand jury declined to indict the eight officers involved in Walker's death, the community is still demanding justice. Walker's family has sued the city and Mylett, claiming excessive use of force and systemic violence and racism in the department. People protesting Walker's death have also filed a suit against the city and police officers claiming unlawful arrests during a series of protests in July 2022.

“This past year has been very difficult for many, many people, and the road ahead to regain what was lost will be no easy feat," Mylett said in a statement. "However, I hold tremendous optimism for the future of this city, and I know everyone in this city wants a safe and secure Akron in order to raise our families and to live in peace. Together, we can achieve our vision.”

Horrigan's tenure in the mayor's office will also come to an end in January after choosing not to run for a third term.

The city's presumptive next mayor, Shammas Malik, will lead the search for the next chief.

In a statement, Malik thanked Mylett for his service. His team will consider both internal and external candidates, he said.

"Safety will be my administration’s top priority," Malik said in the statement. "A central goal of my administration will be making sure the Akron Police Department is an effective, forward-focused organization, able to respond to calls for service while also prioritizing proactive, community-based policing."

Malik added that he wants to focus on transparency and accountability in the police department, as well as retention efforts "to ensure our safety forces have the training, support, and work environment they need to be successful."

Horrigan will work with Malik on the search for a new chief in the coming weeks.

“I want to thank Chief Mylett for his outstanding, dedicated service to our community through a very trying time," Horrigan said in a statement.

Malik ran his campaign for the mayor's office on a platform of public safety. He condemned the police's actions regarding Walker's death and worked on Issue 10, leading to the formation of Akron's Civilian Police Oversight Board. Malik has continued to champion the board and pledged to provide more funding for police training and to work with the Akron Police Department to review practices on traffic stops and police chases. He's also committed to implementing community policing and developing a plan to include mental health workers and social workers in police responses to mental health calls.