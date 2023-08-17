Beaver nuggets anyone? Buc-ee's proposing Dayton area location near I-70

A mega gas station and convenience store chain with a beaver for a logo could soon come to Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton. It’s Texas-based Buc-ee’s, known for its brisket sandwiches, snacks and souvenirs — and rows and rows of gas pumps.

The proposed plan shows Buc-ee’s wants to develop a 53 acre site near I-70 and SR-235. Currently, the lot is an agricultural field. It would be the first location in Ohio and the Midwest.

This Buc-ee’s will have 120 gas pumps, nearly 700 parking spots and a 74,000 square foot convenience store — that’s about the same size as a small Kroger. The plan also shows the site will have 24 Tesla charging stations.

Aaron Sorrell, Huber Heights interim city planner, said the company and the city are still in the meet and greet stage.

“We don't have a formal application yet. We're expecting that to be submitted this month and then that will start the process for the rezoning and basically development plan approval along with talking with representatives from the company.”

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore took to Facebook to celebrate the news.

“You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches,” Gore said. “Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee’s, we’re happy to have you.”

Sorrell said the city hasn’t discussed with representatives why the company chose the location it did, though it’s not hard to see why.

“It's very visible right off of 70. And it's in good close proximity to 75. So they can attract traffic off of 75 SR-675 and and 70,” Sorrel said. “So from a destination perspective, that's a really good location.”

Sorrell added there's a significant process for planning and plenty of opportunities for public comment. The city’s planning commission expects to hear a formal review for the project on September 12.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

