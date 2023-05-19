Cleveland Play House names new managing director after rocky year

The Cleveland Play House named Rachel Fink as its new managing director Friday. Fink comes from Chicago, where she has served as executive director of Lookingglass Theatre since 2018. Prior to that, she was with companies in Northern California.

“I’m thrilled to be coming home after 25 years away from the ‘216,’” she said in a statement. Fink attended Cleveland Heights High School, Case Western Reserve University and Yale School of Drama. She begins her tenure at Cleveland Play House this summer.

The move comes after months of change at the 108-year-old company. Longtime CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley left abruptly last spring and was replaced by Mark Cuddy, who signed-on for a year. He then took on the added role of managing director with the departure of Collette A. Laisure last fall.

Over the past season, two productions were canceled. First, the “Light It Up!” holiday spectacular was canceled at the request of its creative team. Then, “I’m Back Now” had its performance rights pulled by its creator in response to reports of poor management. CPH acknowledged there were “missteps in efforts to respond to a sexual assault” of an actor at housing provided by the company and identified plans for improvement.

Cleveland Play House has been based at Playhouse Square since 2012. It sold its previous home near the Cleveland Clinic’s Downtown campus in 2009. The building was demolished this year.

New York-based Management Consultants for the Arts has been conducting the search for this position and a new artistic director, who is yet to be named.