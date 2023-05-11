© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Ohio News

WYSO wins 12 Ohio journalism awards

WYSO Staff
Published May 11, 2023
Jerry Kenney, host of All Things Considered and WYSO Weekend on WYSO 91.3 FM wearing a black T-shirt and jacket and headphones stands in a radio studio in front of a board and a microphone.
Jerry Kenney, host of All Things Considered and WYSO Weekend on WYSO 91.3 FM.

WYSO won 12 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors awards on Sunday — including second place for General Excellence.

Neenah Ellis — director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices — was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She also won first place with host Jerry Kenney for a documentary remembering filmmaker Julia Reichart.

Jerry Kenney won first place for hosting.

Other first place winners were Jason Reynolds for sports reporting on surfers in Dayton and Tony Holloway for a story on a veteran recovering from PTSD.

Kathryn Mobley and Chris Welter also won first place for their coverage of a Trump rally last fall. And Leila Goldstein got the top prize for her coverage of Ohioans involved in the January 6 capitol attack.

Basim Blunt took home two second place awards — one for the Race Project and one for Dayton Youth Radio.

Kathryn Mobley also took second place for a story on a Beavercreek income tax proposal. Chris Welter also got a second place for a story on Central State’s football team.

Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
WYSO Staff
